Holden Police Arrest a Handcuffed Orland Man Who Stole a Cruiser

It was an amazing feat when a handcuffed man was able to steal a Holden police cruiser, but one that has netted him felony charges.

Holden Police say 40-year-old Matthew Smullen was arrested Tuesday night when an officer responded to a report of suspicious activity at a closed business. The officer was able to pull over Smullen's vehicle, which also contained a woman and two children. Smullen was on probation and wanted for lesser drug charges.

The officer handcuffed Smullen's hands behind his back and placed him in the back seat of the police cruiser. The cars are equipped with a divider between the front and back seats, which has a small window. Somehow, Smullen was able to squeeze through the tiny window and get the car started and in gear, despite still being handcuffed. He drove away, but it was a quick trip. Police stopped the vehicle and were able to, once again, apprehend Smullen, who now faces several additional charges including escape and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

