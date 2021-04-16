Hit The High Seas Aboard A ‘Pirate’ Ship On A Family-Friendly Treasure Hunt In Maine

If you've ever wanted to feel a little like Captain Jack Sparrow from 'Pirates of the Caribbean', one family-friendly tour in Maine gives you a little taste of the pirate life. Listed under AirBnb Experiences, you can hop aboard a lobster boat and cruise through Belfast Bay this summer on a search for buried treasure.

What Can I Expect On This Treasure Hunt?

First things first. You and your group will meet your captain for the day along the docks of Belfast Bay. From there, you'll board the Back and Forth, a 28-foot long lobster boat that will serve as your pirate vessel for the day. No good treasure hunt can be completed without a map, which your captain will provide to you. There's also cryptic clues found inside the boat that can help guide amateur pirates toward success. Remember, X marks the spot.

Is This Treasure Hunt For All-Ages?

Absolutely. In some of the reviews on Airbnb, children as young as 3 and as old as 17 were completely engaged in the treasure hunt from start to finish. For adults, there's more than just pirate treasure. Your captain will offer details about the rich history of Belfast Bay and other tidbits as you cruise along.

How Long Does This Treasure Hunt Last?

Each treasure cruise lasts 90 minutes with an old sand hourglass reminding everyone of the time they have remaining to find the sunken treasure.

How Big Of A Group Can I Bring? Can I Just Walk On?

This guided treasure hunt does have a limit for stowaways. Groups are limited to 6 in size and there are no walk-ons. You can check availability, pricing as well as book your private group online.

