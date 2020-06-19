Hillside, Mars Hill & Star City IGA Updates Customer Guidelines

Hillside IGA, Mars Hill and Star City updated the number of customers allowed in the stores based on new state of Maine guidelines effective June 17.

Customers "can once again shop in our stores with your family members, friends, and loved ones,” said a post on IGA’s Facebook.

Maine’s updated health guidelines allows up to 5 customers per 1,000 sq. ft. IGA was limited to 15 customers in the store with only one household member permitted to shop at a time.

The employees will continue to wear facemasks “and follow strict public health precautions,” the online post goes on to say. Shopping carts and baskets will continue to be cleaned and sanitized after each customer.

The post added reminders and recommendations from the state administration and Maine CDC – social distancing, washing hands and wear masks if possible.

Read IGA’s Facebook post from June 17, 2020: