Hilary Duff shared a video of a paparazzi photographer who was photographing her children playing outside.

The 32-year-old shared a video of their uncomfortable exchange on Saturday (February 22). "Paparazzi shooting KIDS Go ‘practice’ your photography on ADULTS," she captioned the post. "Creep! Laws need to change! This is stalking minors! Disgusting!"

"Who are you here with?" the actress asked the man. "Do you know any people on the team? Can you stop taking pictures of the kids, please?" To which the man answered, "It's legal."

Duff expressed that she was really uncomfortable with him taking the photos of her children playing. He responded, "Well you shouldn't feel uncomfortable. You want me to show you ID?"

"I'm not asking for your ID, I'm asking you to stop taking pictures of our 7-year-old children if you don't know anyone that's here," she said before he replied again that it was legal.

"I'm asking you human to human, as a mother if you don't know anyone here, can you please stop taking pictures of our children playing football this morning?" He responded, "But I'm just telling you it's not illegal. I'm taking pictures, I'm practicing photography. I'm not here to scare you or anything like that. Your paranoia is unwarranted, that's what I'm telling you."

"No, it's just an uncomfort-ability factor that these are 7-year-old children and you don't have a child here," she said. "What's that got to do with anything?" he questioned.

"They're our children and we would like to protect them," she continued before he moved to put his hand over her phone to block her camera.

See the video, below.