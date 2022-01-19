Hilary Duff finally dished about the plot of the canned Lizzie McGuire revival.

The How I Met Your Father star spoke to Cosmopolitan about what the highly anticipated, sadly cancelled Disney+ show would have looked like had it been released.

As it turns out, the series would have kicked off with Lizzie getting cheated on by her boyfriend.

"My character was moving back home with her parents because she caught her soon-to-be fiancé cheating on her, and she was falling flat on her face at the moment and being like, 'I need to pivot because everything that I thought was wasn't, and I'm turning 30. What the f---?'" Duff revealed.

When asked if she ever thought about leaking the filmed revival episodes for fans to enjoy, Duff confirmed that the idea has crossed her mind.

"I would be lying if I didn't say I didn't have those thoughts a few times," Duff admitted.

"But I wouldn't, because in my 34 years I've realized that everything does happen for a reason," she continued. "There's a time and a place for everything. It just wasn't her moment. I'm constantly asked about it still. All it does is breathe life into the fact that people still want it, and that's really sweet. It's not dead, and it's not alive."

The reboot was initially announced in August 2019, with the majority of the original main cast returning for the series.

The cast and crew ended up filming two episodes before the revival was cancelled in December 2020 due to creative differences. Reportedly, Disney deemed the planned themes and plot lines of the reboot too adult for the House of Mouse.

At the end of the day, the creators and production company couldn't come to an agreement.

Thankfully, fans can relive the Lizzie McGuire golden days with the original series and The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which are available to stream on Disney+.