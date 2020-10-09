Hiker Found Dead on Katahdin a Day after Another Hiker Died

MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say the body of an unidentified hiker has been found at the summit of Mount Katahdin, the second death in two days.

Baxter State Park says the hiker, a man, was found dead Thursday morning. It was not immediately clear what caused his death.

On Wednesday, 74-year-old Donald MacGillis died after he got lost hiking near the summit and fell while spending the night on the mountain awaiting rescuers.

He was in critical condition when airlifted from the mountain, and later died of his injuries.

The park reminded hikers that the mountain “is a formidable place, especially as winter approaches.”