Underrated Maine Gem Has a Magical Waterfall, Amazing Trails You Can Take Your Dog

I've heard people say that Maine is small. Like it's a negative.

Sure, some might argue that's a bad thing, but when it comes to adventuring, I think it's our best asset.

That means you can explore so many cool things in Maine that you might not be able to anywhere else.

Some of you probably know exactly where a place called Presumpscot River Preserve in Portland, Maine, is located, but did you know it actually extends into a waterfall if you walk the trails long enough?

To get to the magic, you must first find the neighborhood that holds the parking lot behind it (past Amato's and Taco Bell in outer Portland).

Actually, if you keep walking along the trails you'll find man-made swings in the trees that allow you to swing from the rocks back to land. (It may not be the safest way to have fun, but if you're a daredevil, I'm just letting you know it's there).

The cool thing about these trails along the river is that they look like they're maintained by some mysterious landscaper who cleans up the trails at night. It makes it easy to find your way around if you're someone who gets lost easily like myself.

The preserve is also very well mapped out on your smartphone map, so If for any reason you can't remember which entrance you left your car at, you can easily locate it.

Some call this place a "local watering hole," others call it a place to go swimming with your dog, and the rest will use it as a long-running trail in the woods. Whichever way you want to refer to this cozy, outdoorsy spot, Presumpscot River Preserve in Portland is always going to offer a cool spot to hang out and get some exercise.

