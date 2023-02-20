Hermon Mountain Opens Monday For Tubing Just In Time For February Break

Just in time for February vacation, a popular outdoor pastime is returning to Eastern Maine, as Hermon Mountain announced this weekend that the Mountain will be open for tubing starting Monday!

dolgachov dolgachov loading...

Located at 441 Newburgh Road, for those who don't know, tubing at Hermon Mountain is something a lot of families look forward to doing during the break.

And according to their Facebook Page, they'll be open from 9 AM to 4 PM all week for the activity.

Girls (6-7) (12-13) sliding down snowy slope on inner tube, low angle view Steve Mason loading...

"More information including hours and days of operation available on the tubing page of the website. Tickets will be available for sale approximately 48 hours before the ticket time to help deal with the unpredictable weather. All sales are final. Purchase tickets on the shop page of our website!!"

Tubing will be available Monday through Friday, and you can get your tickets on their website, by clicking here.

The Hermon Mountain Website says tickets to tube are $20 per person for a 2-hour session. After this Friday the 24th, the regular tubing hours will kick in, which run Friday 3-5 or 5:30-7:30, Saturday 9-11, 11:30-1:30, 2-4, 4:30-6:30 and Sunday 9-11, 11:30-1:30, 2-4.

6 Places To Do Fat Biking In Maine This Winter If you want to try a winter sport that still has you on your bike, check out fat tire biking. It's basically riding a bike in the snow, except your tires are outfitted to tackle a snow-covered trail with a wider, girthier size.

Do you have our free app yet? If you don't, give it a try. It lets you listen to us anywhere. You can hear all your favorite songs, plus keep up with everything happening in our area. If you want, we'll even send you alerts when something new happens. There are prizes to win and fun to be had. Just enter your mobile number in the box below, and we'll shoot you a link so you won't miss a thing.