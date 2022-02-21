Here’s Where You Can Visit Real Volcanoes In Maine

In the past, we have told you about Maine was once "home" to a series of super volcanoes. Yes, about 420 million years ago, most of New England was a lot toastier. Actually, it was literally on FIRE! Actually, some of the land we are now living on is here as a result of all of that volcanic activity.

However, did you know you can still see these volcanoes?

According to Live Science, researchers at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst say a series of these volcanoes ran for about 100 miles up the coast of Maine.

So, where can you see these volcanoes? One of the easier to get to places to see the remnants of these volcanoes is on Acadia National Park's Isle au Haut, a small island off the coast of Stonington, Maine. While it is on island, there is a year-round ferry service that visits the island. In that particular case, the tectonic shifts have put the caldera on its side. Just how massive was the Isle au Haut volcano? The caldera, that's the crater opening, would have been 15 miles across. The lava flow (now turned to stone) is more than three miles thick! And, on top of the lava is an ash flow that is over 3,000 feet thick.

Another place you can visit a volcano is Cranberry Island, off the coast of Friendship, Maine. The lava flow, not hardened into rock, is about 2,300 feet thick.

Have you ever visited these volcanic sites?