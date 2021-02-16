Here’s Where NH and ME Rank on the “Most Sinful States” List

I'm just going to rip the band-aid right off, because I don't even know how else to say it. When it comes to being sinful, we're insanely....BORING. At least, according to WalletHub.

Yesterday, WalletHub released their list of 2021's Most Sinful States in America, which they compiled by using 47 different "key indicators of immoral or illicit behavior." They covered everything from violent crimes per capita, to excessive drinking and gambling issues.

So, with gambling issues as part of the criteria, you'd think that Nevada would be up top toward the list, because, ya know, Las Vegas, right? (Spoiler alert: They are.) But we aren't all free and clear in Northern New England, either. There's 4 casinos in Maine, including Oxford Casino and Hollywood Casino Hotel & Raceway Bangor, and 8 in New Hampshire, including Ocean Gaming in Hampton and Lakes Region Casino in Belmont.

Plus, we like to smoke and drink and do other sinful things, right? But with all that said and admitted -- where do we land on that WalletHub list? We're pretty much all goody-two-shoes, at least in the eyes of WalletHub.

Not only are we barely sinful, but we're so opposite of being degenerates that New England doesn't even make an appearance until #35 with Massachusetts, followed closely behind by Rhode Island at #36! So if THAT'S where New England makes its debut, exactly how NOT sinful is Northern New England, specifically?

Maine is the 7th least sinful place in America, checking in at #44, with New Hampshire checking in as the 5th least sinful place in the country, ranking #46. And for what it's worth, Vermont is even MORE innocent than us, being the 3rd least sinful state in the US, checking in at #48!

I mean, for the slightly bad rep us New Englanders get (other than have sexy accents -- we're always ranked toward the top of sexiest accent lists), WalletHub has us being some of the best humans to ever human! You can get the rest of WalletHub's list here.

What do you think, though? Does WalletHub have it right? Are we ACTUALLY that innocent compared to the other states in the States?

