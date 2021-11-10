Here’s When To See This Month’s Lunar Eclipse Over Maine

You'll have to get up for this one.

Mainers are in for a treat during the early morning hours of Friday, November 19, as a partial lunar eclipse of the moon will take place, and you won't want to miss this one as it will be the longest lunar eclipse of the year.

So what is a lunar eclipse, anyway?

A lunar eclipse is when the planet earth moves in between the sun and the moon, blocking the light from the sun which would normally be reflecting from the moon's surface. Thus the moon will turn dark. This month's lunar eclipse will be a partial eclipse, as all but 2.6% of the moon's surface will be exposed to sunlight at its peak.

So why do they call it a Beaver Moon?

The moon will be full during the lunar eclipse and this month's full moon is called a "Beaver Moon." Of course, most full moons were named by Native Americans way back when, and this one was named in honor of the beaver, who as everyone else was, was getting ready for the cold winter months ahead.

So when exactly will this partial lunar eclipse take place?

As stated previously, this will be the longest lunar eclipse of the year, and according to NASA, it's expected to last 3 hours and 28 minutes. The mid-eclipse or the peak will take place at 4:02 a.m. on Friday, November 19. You will be able to see the shadow begin and then subside a few hours on either side of 4:02 a.m.

So what else is cool about this eclipse?

According to Farmers' Alamanac, some of the sunlight striking the earth will scatter and still make its way to the moon creating a "faint coppery glow." Celestial types call this the "Japanese Lantern Effect", and it's very beautiful. Maybe even worth getting up and out of bed for.

See How Much Ellsworth's Population Has Grown Over The Years While Ellsworth is the biggest city in the state when it comes to land, measuring in at almost 93 square miles, its current population of 8,399 residents ranks it #34, right behind Cumberland and before Buxton.

Here's a look at how the population in Ellsworth has grown over the past 221 years.