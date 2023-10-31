Here’s What a Blue Pumpkin Means on Halloween
Put out a blue pumpkin for Halloween and help support Autism awareness in Maine and across the globe.
What a Blue Pumpkin Means on Halloween
It’s a great cause and it's easy to do. The message it sends to families is important to make trick or treating fun for everyone.
Make Your Home Accommodating
The message you send is your home is accommodating to children with autism. Decorations, flashing lights, masks, groups of people can cause a sensory overload. What you’re saying with a blue pumpkin is families don’t have to worry about that at your home.
Blue Pumpkins Everywhere
If you see a child carrying a blue or teal pumpkin to collect candy, it also sends a message to raise awareness for autism in your local Maine community.
Make it a Neighborhood Activity
This makes Halloween so much more inclusive for families. Your neighbors will love you for the kind gesture and you can create new friendships in the process. This can be a fun craft project for families to get together and make some decorations.
Share the Message to Get the Word Out
Spread the word to everybody in your area to raise awareness for autism and display your blue pumpkins on your porch or in your window.
More Information to Raise Autism Awareness
Good Housekeeping has even more information on how to make Halloween a fun time for everyone.
