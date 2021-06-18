Here’s the Unique Story of a Baby Being Born on a New England Highway

What seems like for ages, there have always been stories of surprise births. Mainly, for whatever reason, they've always been centered around a woman giving birth in an elevator being stuck between floors. But not too long ago, there was the story of a New Hampshire baby being born at home in the bathtub.

Not to be outdone by a Granite State baby, a Boston baby decided to up the bar a few notches and create a massive traffic jam by being born right on the side of the Expressway in Milton, Massachusetts -- 7 miles south of Boston.

WCVB via YouTube

According to WCVB Channel 5 Boston, Mom went into labor at her Stoughton home, causing her and her husband to hop in the car and start driving north to the hospital. One problem, she started going into labor during rush hour, so traffic was TERRIBLE (hey, you wanted a normal world back, right?)

It got to the point where both Mom and Dad realized that there was no possible way they were going to make it to the hospital in time, so they pulled over in the breakdown lane of the Southeast Expressway just before Exit 11 in Milton, according to WCVB. Dad helped deliver his son, a healthy baby boy named Zavier, and first responders met them on the side of the road shortly after.

Congratulations to the healthy and happy family! Both Mom and Baby Zavier, at least check according to WCVB, are resting comfortably at Beth Israel Medical Center. The only downside to this whole thing -- Baby Zavier has set the bar impossibly high to get a better Father's Day gift for his Dad ever again.

