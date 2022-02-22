Here’s How You Can Become A Pilot Right Here In Maine
If you are looking to expand your skill set, why not learn how to fly. Maine has several flight training facilities. Many of Maines Municipal Airports have companies that offer some civilian air training.
In Augusta, Maine Instrument Flight is one of the oldest civilian flight schools in the United States. They have been training pilots, going back to 1946.
Feel free to reach out to them at:
Maine Instrument Flight
215 Winthrop Street
Augusta, ME 04330
1-888-MIF-FLYS / 1-888-643-3597
Airlink Flight School has two locations in Maine, one in Waterville and one in Brunswick. Airlink Flight School has several different programs ranging from private pilot programs, to commercial programs, some that you can complete at your own pace.
Feel free to reach out to them at:
Airlink
2 Lafleur Rd
Waterville, ME 04901
(207) 859-0109
Southern Maine Aviation is based in Sanford and offers a full range of programs to meet the needs of aspiring pilots with a variety of skill sets. They offer beginner to advanced training, and even offer multi-engine training programs.
Feel free to reach out to them at:
Southern Maine Aviation
199 Airport Rd
Sanford, ME 04073
(207) 324-8919
If you are looking at career in aviation, New England Aviation Academy may offer the training you need to reach your goals. Located at the Former Brunswick Navel Air Station, New England Aviation Academy is Maine's only official Cirrus Transition Center. The aircraft used by the New England Aviation Academy are all Technically Advanced Airplanes, and even have the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System.
Feel free to reach out to them at:
New England Aviation Academy
112 Orion St
Brunswick, ME 04011
(866) 632-6628
If Helicopters are your preferred flying aircraft, Pine Tree Helicopters may be the place for you. They are based in Sanford and offers everything from introductory flights to full down & advanced autorotation training. This is the only helicopter flight school in the state of Maine.
Feel free to reach out to them at:
Pine Tree Helicopters
167-B Airport Road
Sanford, ME 04073
(207) 329-6380
If you know of other great places to get aviation training that we missed, let us know.
Happy flying!