We Mainers are accustomed to the attention we must give to ticks while we are outside. One Mainer has had enough of that and decided to take matters into her own hands.

As recently reported by Fox Bangor and by WMTW in December, Jane Gower of Dresden, had enough of playing on the defense of those dastardly, virus-carrying ticks in our Maine woods and yards and put together a product that we Mainers can use to tackle the problem head-on called Mainejane's Tick Tacklers.

Inspired by the need to protect outdoor lovers like herself, the former nurse designed leg protectors that not only protect the legs but also capture the invaders on the device itself.

The product consists of a velcro strap that you adhere a layer of tape to then wrap the strap around your ankles (long pants would probably be the safest bet). The product is meant to be washable and reusable and is intended to get the wandering tick stuck to the super-sticky tape that is adhered to the velcro band.

An added bonus is that there are no dangerous chemicals on the product, like attractants or insecticides.

And, what happens after the tick gets completely stuck is up to you and your conscience.

Check out Jane's interview with WMTW last year where you can actually see her putting together her product at her kitchen table.

It's so great to see Maine ingenuity at work, especially trying to find some sort of solution to something that may keep many Mainers from enjoying one of the greatest joys of living in the state- our woods.

If you are looking for a multi-layered approach to beating away the ticks, here's some more info that can help in your battle.

