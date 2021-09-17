Here Are 7 Nasty Poisonous Plants In Maine That Can Hurt You

Just brush up against any of these plants and you'll know about it sooner or later. Yes, when that itch or rash sets in you'll realize what you have come in contact with, and it won't be fun at all.

Here in Maine, we're forever out and about during the warm months. We work in the woods and our backyards, we hike, camp, and we walk the dog. And if the mosquitoes, horse, deer. and black flies aren't enough to keep you concerned, there are these plants that are just out there waiting in the wings, patiently, to get you.

Get our free mobile app

Coming in contact with these plants can cause major and agonizing skin irritation that can last for weeks. Ask anyone who has walked through a patch of poison ivy if they'd like to do it again, and we're pretty sure that the answer would be a resounding no.

So, it's best to familiarize yourself with what these plants are and what they look like before leaving the safety of your home to venture out into the fields or the woods.

So be safe and study up, my friends! But as you do, still prepare for the worst as well and keep the Dawn dishwashing detergent, the Benadryl, and an ample supply of alcohol pads close by, just in case. Better to be safe than sorry.

Seven Poisonous Plants In Maine That Can Hurt You

Here Are 17 Things In Maine That Will Bite You Here in Maine, there are plenty of critters that can take a bite out of you if they do desire.