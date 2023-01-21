Help Stop The Slip Around Your House! Remember To Salt & Sand Spots For Safety
Ice is no joke. And falling down on an icy driveway or stairs is no laughing matter when the risk of debilitating injuries is very real.
According to the CDC, about a million Americans are injured each year as a result of falling on ice and snow with about 17,000 of these falls resulting in death.
That's why many in Maine invest in big bags of salt and sand, to make the areas around their homes safe in the wintertime. And it's not just you and your family to consider, the safety of anyone who visits, or comes by with a delivery is at stake, too.
R.H. Foster took to social media Monday to remind people of the importance of tending to your driveway, doorway, parking lots, and entryways.
And they offered some tips and tricks for using salt and sand that could make anyone's life a little easier when trying to stop the slip around their homes and building when icy conditions occur.
These are some of the pieces of advice they mentioned on their Facebook Page:
"• Mix ice melt with sand. It helps reduce the amount of ice melt you use and provides extra traction.
• Spread the mix evenly in layers. Spread a thin layer before the bad weather hits and a second thin layer afterward.