Hazardous Weather Outlook, Presque Isle, Maine

The Forecast

Let’s take a look at the forecast to see exactly what the conditions will be like on the roads in Aroostook County, Maine.

Hazardous Weather Outlook: Thursday and Thursday Evening: The National Weather service in Caribou says to expect a light accumulation of snowfall is expected across Northern Maine Thursday before changing to rain from south to north this afternoon into early evening. Prior to the changeover, the snow will likely result in slick travel.

Thursday: Light snow between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Rain and freezing rain in the afternoon. Look for a high around 41. Accumulation should be no more than about an half an inch.

Thursday Night: Rain then a chance of snow showers with less than a half inch possible. Low around 31.

Friday: A chance of more snow through the mid-morning. Windy with gusts. Temps only reaching 27.

Friday Night: Clearing up with partly cloudy skies and cold with a low of 9.

Saturday: Sunshine with a high close to 22.

Saturday Night: Clear and cold with temps dipping to a low of 6.

Sunday: Temps in the mid 20’s and mostly sunny.

Sunday Night: Snow likely into Monday. High of 16.

Monday: Snow in the morning changing to rain and snow after 8 a.m. High near 48.

Weekend Activities

Leading up to the weekend with all kinds of activities planned - the Light Parade in Presque Isle, plus the Festival of Trees and the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce Craft Fair.

Feels Like Winter

It feels like winter already although the official start is a few weeks away on Tuesday, December 21. We’ll go ahead and say it’s started (for all practical purposes).

You’ve probably already fired up the snow blower or got your plow guy set up to make the rounds. We all have our warm clothes on (not including the people that wear shorts all year).

Most of us have tracked down where you put your gloves and knot hat last year. It may have taken a little searching even though you thought you’d remember right where you stored all the cold weather gear.

