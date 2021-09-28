Have You Been to Zook’s Family Farm Stand in Presque Isle, Maine?

There’s a cornucopia of fresh veggies at the farm stand at the Aroostook Centre Mall in Presque Isle.

Farm fresh and local

We stopped by recently to find Zook’s Family Farm has it all from ripe tomatoes and potatoes to garlic and gigantic carrots. You can load up on the good stuff and have a nice conversation with Joseph who runs the stand and does the farming.

Townsquare Media

He said right now people are buying up the pumpkins and corn stalks to decorate for the fall season and Halloween. He also said the tomatoes are going fast as they are harvested early and are nice and ripe right now. The potatoes had a great season and he has a lot of them.

Townsquare Media

Feed the cows & chair making

As we talked, we noticed a bunch of beans in a bucket and asked what they were for. Joseph said Those beans were heading back to the farm to feed the cows.

Joseph sets up pretty much every day except for Sunday. He’s there almost all day from early in the morning until around 5:00 p.m.

In the winter, chair making is the job. The same type of chair he uses on his cart (see the photo). Looks like a nice and comfy ride with a warm blanket and jacket.

Townsquare Media

Talk to the horses

We noticed the horses hanging out in the shed and asked if it was OK to take a picture. Joseph said yes, but he said it was a good idea to talk to them as you walked up so they knew we were there. Say hi to Bess and Rose.

Townsquare Media

Enjoy the gallery we put together of some of the farm fresh food you can get right here at the mall in Presque Isle.

Zook's Family Farm Stand at the Aroostook Centre Mall