Harsh NY Post Article Repeatedly Calls Mainers Fat With No Fashion Sense

I have two words for writer Cindy Adams. One of the words is you.

Cindy Adams is a gossip columnist for the NY Post and has been since 1979. She is 92 years old. Knowing that it's obvious that her give a damn has most certainly broken. She spent a couple of days in Maine recently and well, didn't have a whole lot of nice things to say.

She really goes to town on Mainers. First, she is only coming to Maine because...

Longtime friends whose ancestors founded the state of Maine in the 1800s and are in its museums and histories invited me.

That gives you a sense of how old she is. Here's about the only nice thing she said about Maine.

It’s polite. Friendly. Inexpensive.

Thanks? But then she got into really insulting Mainers. In particular, our butts. These are actual quotes from the article entitled 'My summer vacation in ‘polite,’ ‘friendly,’ ‘inexpensive’ Maine'.

Locals whose behinds overlap the state of Texas all stuffed into shorts. Realtors could establish an entire campsite on the average ass.

Or this postcard saying...

Fishing? Great. Fashion? Forget it. There’s not enough fabric on NYC’s Seventh Avenue to cover any local behind.

What the hell Cindy? Okay, so you are rich skinny. Good for you. Let's see what YOU look like.

This picture is from 2004.

This is 10 years later in 2014.

I won't stoop to insults, but I have a couple.

She ends the article in a fitting way.

Anything you want, except for trees, you have to get in your car to get. I climbed into mine to get back to civilization and New York.

Wow. I don't even know what to say to this. Maybe this is Cindy Adam's schtick. Being a rude b*$%&. If it is, then well done! I'm just glad she didn't buy a friggin' house here! Okay, everyone keep those behinds big! If it keeps the likes of Cindy Adams out of Maine, I'm having another whoopie pie!