Harry Styles has released his "Watermelon Sugar" music video, and it is the summer video we all deserve.

On Monday (May 18), the 26-year-old singer finally unveiled the sexy Bradley & Pablo-directed visual for his fourth single off his chart-topping second studio album Fine Line, which he dedicated to "touching."

In the clip, Styles throws a retro-themed beach party complete with a fruit-filled picnic and a bevy of bikini-clad women. Things even take an NSFW turn when he starts running one of his fingers across the top of a watermelon and later takes a juicy bite out of a strawberry before everyone frolics in the ocean.

"Strawberries on a summer evening / Baby you're the end of June / I want your belly and that summer feeling / Getting washed away with you / Breathe me in, breathe me out / I don't know if I could ever go without / Watermelon sugar high," Styles croons as the women feed him watermelon and kiss him on the cheek.

According to Rolling Stone, the video was filmed in Malibu back in January, before social distancing practices to stop the spread COVID-19 went into effect.

Watch Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" music video, below:

Within minutes of its release, the video trended worldwide on Twitter, with fans sharing their thirsty reactions.

The former One Direction singer was scheduled to begin his Fine Line Tour but was forced to postpone and reschedule dates for early next year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.