Harry Styles Rings in 2021 With ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Music Video: Watch

Harry Styles surprised fans with the premiere of his music video for "Treat People With Kindness."

On New Year's Day (January 1), the One Direction alum debuted his music video which features actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The music video was directed by Ben and Gabe Turner and gives off a classic 1920's vibe.

The black and white video features Styles as a nightclub singer. Waller-Bridge attends the show in the audience while she sips a martini. Before we know it, she is up on stage and partaking in a dance break with Styles. The pair don matching outfits with white bellbottom pants and sweater vests. The video concludes with the Fleabag actress dipping Styles.

Watch the music video, below.

Fans speculated that Styles and Waller-Bridge were working together after a clip of the two leaked online. The official Twitter account for Fleabag even teased fans by tweeting, "Harry finally getting the love he deserves."