Harry Styles Has Been Working On New Music While in Isolation

Harry Styles is hard at work creating new music while in isolation during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the 26-year-old revealed what he's been doing to keep himself busy while in quarantine.

"I’ve been writing so much," he said, per Rolling Stone. "To be honest, I’m doing some of the stuff that I should be doing more often anyway. I should be playing the guitar more. I should be writing poems and lyrics more. So I’ve been doing a lot of that."

"I think a lot of powerful music is going to come from that because ultimately you have people who have a need to express themselves through music and writing and film and so many different ways, who are now having a lot of extra time with no distractions," he shared. "It gives you an ability to have almost like a bird’s-eye view of the world and your life."

He explained that he feels like everyone is "adjusting to the new normal." He added, “I think for a lot of people, the reality’s setting in." Styles shared that he has friends in Italy and it's been "really scary" for them.

"I think you get that humbling moment where you just remember that actually this is a very serious thing," he continued. "So, yeah, it’s definitely been an adjustment, and there’s people who aren’t with their families, and it’s a really hard time to be a single person living on your own right now."

Aside from creating new music, Styles has been meditating. His typical day includes meditating in the morning, having a coffee, reading, going for a run and working out. "I have just been trying to get some air and not see anyone," he added. "But I’ve been going for drives and stuff just to get some air and some sun on my face.”

Aside from working on new music, Styles revealed in a previous interview that he has been learning Italian and American Sign Language (ASL).

Styles was set to kick off his 2020 world tour on April 15, however, like most tours and major events, he will most likely have to postpone the tour.