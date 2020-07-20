Harry Styles Debuts Polarizing New Mustache

Harry Styles is now sporting a mustache!

The 26-year-old former One Direction member was in Italy visiting chef Massimo Bottura earlier this month. Fans first got a taste of his new mustache when the chef posted a photo of Styles, along with another photo of the "Watermelon Sugar" singer posing with a bottle of balsamic vinegar. In yet another image, the singer could be seen holding Bottura's new book, Bread Is Gold.

Back in June, Styles sported a beard during quarantine from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It seems as though he ditched the beard for a new, more polarizing look.

On July 17, "the mustache" trended on Twitter, seemingly referencing Styles' new facial hair. Fans shared their opinions on his new mustache, all of which were extremely positive or extremely negative.

Some of the more comedic reactions included comparisons to the Super Mario Brothers character Luigi.

See his new mustache and an assortment of fan reactions, below.