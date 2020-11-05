Harry Styles and Billie Eilish To Star in Fashion Mini-Series

Harry Styles and Billie Eilish are set to star in the upcoming Gucci fashion mini-series.

On Thursday (November 5), the fashion giant revealed that they will release the seven-part series, "Ouverture of Something That Never Ended," later this month. The series is apart of their virtual film and fashion festival, GucciFest. It's no surprise that the hit-makers were chosen to be featured as they have both sported the brand's clothes over the years.

The series will also feature other celebrities including Florence Welch and Jeremy O. Harris, among others. Gus Van Sant directed the film that will premiere Gucci's latest collection from Alessandro Michele, who also served as creative director.

According to Variety, the series will follow actor Silvia Calderoni as they adventure through Rome and encounter celebrities along the way. Each day of the festival, a new episode will debut.

Fans can watch the series from November 16-22 at GucciFest.com.

See the announcement, below.