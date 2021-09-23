The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said a Deputy has died after being hit by a vehicle while responding to a call on Route 3 in Trenton, Maine.

The tragic incident happened around 3:54 a.m. on Thursday morning, September 23, 2021.

Deputy Luke Gross was reporting to a vehicle off the road. While he was on the scene, another vehicle was travelling on Route 3 and struck and injured him. The Sheriff’s Office said “Regrettably Deputy Gross did not survive his injuries.”

Officials said the family appreciates the thoughts and prayers from everyone, and have asked to give the family space as they need to grieve.

Our sincerest sympathies for the family and for the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department. We all know how critical law enforcement is to our communities. They put themselves on the line every day to protect us and keep us safe.

Be sure to thank your local officials for the tasks they are asked to do. They dedicate themselves to the well being of us and our families and friends.

You can see the statement from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Read some of the heartfelt comments in the post. You see the important and positive impact they have on the community.

