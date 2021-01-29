Halsey Would Have Toured While Pregnant If Not for COVID-19

Halsey revealed that she would have been on tour while pregnant this year... if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday (January 29), the "You Should Be Sad" singer thanked her fans for their support days after she revealed that she is expecting her first child with producer Alev Aydin.

"Thanks for the love ... I’ve been bursting at the seams for the past 48 hours," she tweeted. "It’s wonderful to celebrate something with you all after years of sharing all the sad stuff."

Halsey also revealed that she would have toured, adorable pregnant belly and all, this year if we weren't in the middle of an ongoing pandemic.

"And just so we’re aware, if it wasn’t for Covid I woulda [sic] done the tour pregnant."

The 26-year-old hit-maker recently canceled her Manic World Tour, which was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed to summer 2021 due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns. She canceled the tour prior to her pregnancy announcement.

"We wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority now is getting your ticket money back to you immediately,” she said in a statement at the time of the cancellation.

"This tour was supposed to be my most unique yet for a number of reasons. I was really looking forward to sharing this chapter of my life with you in the ways I best know how," she continued. "But for now, I am dreaming of days where we can all be together again. I love you and we will adapt and grow and find new ways to connect despite the circumstances."