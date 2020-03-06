Halsey Praises Katy Perry’s ‘Maternal Energy’ After Pregnancy Announcement

Halsey showed Katy Perry some love after the singer announced she's pregnant.

On Thursday (March 5), the Manic hitmaker took to her Instagram Story to support Perry's "Never Worn White" music video, as well as praise the soon-to-be mom. "Gonna, be the best mama ever," Halsey wrote. "Your maternal energy has always radiated from you like a white light. Can't wait to see it shine even brighter!"

Check out Halsey's sweet post for Katy Perry, below:

Halsey, Instagram Story

As previously reported, Perry confirmed she's expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom after debuting her baby bump in her new music video. Following the announcement, she appeared on an Instagram Live with fans where she answered questions and revealed how thrilled she is to share her happy news with the world.

"It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep. I thought I would tell you guys in the best way through a piece of music," she said. "I had to reveal it at some point. It’s getting pretty obvious."

The pop star also took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support and even shared the sweet nickname she has for her baby.

"love u guys so much. was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song n the bump n I have never gotten this much love n support, it’s overwhelmingly lovely. thank u," she wrote, adding the hashtags "#NeverWornWhite" and "#babycat."