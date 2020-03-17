Hallowell Declares City-Wide State Of Emergency

According to a Facebook post from the KV Chamber, the city of Hallowell has followed Augusta in setting limits on businesses.

Due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, most city businesses will be required to close nightly from 8 PM until 2 AM. This order will go into effect tomorrow (March 18th) and continue through March 23rd.

Some of the businesses affected include retail shops, restaurants, and bars.

Take-out service is NOT prohibited by this order.

