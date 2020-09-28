Turning 48 never looked so good!

Gwyneth Paltrow bared all on Instagram over the weekend when, to celebrate her birthday, she posted a nude photo on Sunday (September 27).

The Goop businesswoman, who was born in 1972, stripped down for a joyful nude photo in honor of her 48th birthday.

In the photo, presumably taken in her backyard, Paltrow can be seen posing naked under a canopy of trees, with her limbs carefully covering the more NSFW areas of her figure.

"In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to [Goop's] insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off," Paltrow captioned the pic. See below:

In the comments section, Paltrow's famous friends went wild for the actress's undressed display.

"Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways," Friends star Courteney Cox wrote.

"Love this low profile way to celebrate," Katy Perry quipped.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens spoke for all of us when she simply commented, "Wow."

Even Paltrow's daughter with ex Chris Martin, 16-year-old Apple Martin, celebrated her mother by commenting, "MOM."

Paula Abdul, Rumer Willis, Paris Hilton, Sophie Turner and Chelsea Handler were among the many other stars who wished Paltrow a happy birthday on Instagram.