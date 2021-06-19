Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ex-Husband Chris Martin Is ‘Like My Brother’

Gwyneth Paltrow says she and her ex-husband Chris Martin are more like siblings now than ex-lovers.

On Thursday (June 17), the Goop founder spoke with the Today Show about her family. During the former couple's 13-year marriage, they had two children: now-17-year-old daughter Apple and 15-year-old son Moses.

Martin and Paltrow co-parent their children and spend a lot of time together as a family despite their memorable 2014 announcement that they were participating in a “conscious uncoupling.” Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Today, they have a relationship similar to siblings. “He's like my brother. You know, he's my family,” Paltrow shared. “I love him and I'm so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well... You know, it really did, I have to say."

Paltrow added that she and Martin can’t believe how fast the time has gone, especially when it comes to watching their kids grow up.

“I mean, it's funny. He was over here yesterday. And [Apple] came through and she's like, you know, she's taller than me now. We just looked at each other. We were like, 'How did this go by so quickly?'"

The Coldplay frontman has even spent time with Paltrow’s new husband, Brad Falchuk. The couple met on the set of Glee, which Paltrow guest-starred on a handful of times, and which Falchuk produced. The pair wed in September 2018.

The blended family gets along so well that Martin even joined the couple on their family honeymoon to the Maldives.

Last year, for Father’s Day 2020, Paltrow honored both men on Instagram with a sweet photo of both the dads and Moses. “Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there. Sending you all love,” she captioned the photo.