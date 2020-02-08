Gwen Stefani has canceled one of the shows of her current Just a Girl Las Vegas residency due to illness.

The pop superstar and coach on TV's The Voice turned to Twitter on Friday (Feb. 7) to let fans know that the show she had scheduled for Saturday (Feb. 8) at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, which is located on the Las Vegas Strip, would not go forward.

“I am so sorry, but I am still not feeling well & will be unable to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show Saturday, February 8 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas. Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase,” she writes.

“I am doing everything I can to get well & plan to be back on stage for my shows February 12 – 22,” the singer adds in a subsequent tweet. “Thank u for all of the well wishes. Hope to see you back in Vegas soon.”

The pop icon, who has dated Blake Shelton for the last four years, launched her Just a Girl residency in Las Vegas in July of 2018, with Shelton in attendance. She previously missed a show in July of 2019 due to illness.

Stefani and Shelton recently took fans inside their private life in the video for their most recent collaboration, "Nobody But You." The couple performed the song together at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.