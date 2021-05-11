Gronk Donated Over a Million Dollars to Renovate a New England Playground

Rob Gronkowski is commonly recognized for his goliath like stature, his athleticism, and his ability to party like a rock star. However, another big part of his personality is his generous spirit and big old heart.

Credit Getty Images

Well, Gronk might be playing football in Tampa Bay but it is clear his heart is still in New England. He’s always been really philanthropic and has donated his time and money to youth sports over the years as well as visiting Boston Children's hospital. It appears he still cares about the kiddos of New England and is showing it in a big way! It was announced this past Friday that the former Pats tight end is donating $1.2 million for the full renovation of the Charlesbank Playground on the Charles River Esplanade. According to Boston.com, this is being described this as “one of the largest private gifts ever to a state park in Massachusetts".

When finished, the playground will mostly likely be named after Gronk, rightfully so. "Gronk Playground" has been tossed around as well as "Gronk Esplanade Playground.” The site said they joked about potentially naming the whole Esplanade after him but that might go to his head!

So what is a MUST for Gronk when it comes to his playground? Swings? A teeter totter? Maybe a jungle gym? He has a deep affection for the duck boats from all of those Superbowl Parades so don't be surprised if you see duck boat or two randomly on this playground!

