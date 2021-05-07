Greater Fort Kent Area-Wide Yard Sale, May 22 & 23

It’s an exciting time of year as we get back to doing some of the things we missed last spring and summer.

Everybody loves a great deal. Looking for something at a yard sale is one of the best ways to find just about anything.

When is the area-wide yard sale?

This year the Greater Fort Kent Area-Wide Yard Sale is happening May 22 and May 23.

How do you shop & sell?

The event planning is simple this year. Host your own yard sale and the chamber will help promote it by putting together a listing on social media.

The list of sales and events will also be on their website. People can download the info. No special signage is needed and maps are not essential. Instead, an online list of street addresses will be made available. Also, a list of what types of items sold at different locations will be made available.

It’s just $5 to promote your sale for any non-member business, organization or resident and a free listing for chamber member businesses, organizations and associate chamber members.

Registration info

Registration online starts May 5. Make sure you submit the registration form by May 19. That guarantees you get listed. You can also pay over the chamber over the phone. Get all the info in before the deadline.

Get our free mobile app

Gather up family and friends and go browsing for something you won’t find anywhere else. Prices are almost always good and there’s lots of variety. You can almost always find things you can’t buy anywhere else.

Visit the Greater Fort Kent Chamber of Commerce website for more information and get updates on Facebook.