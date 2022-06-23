Great White Shark Spotted Near Popular Maine Beach

In recent years, we have seen an increase in the number of shark sightings off the coast of Maine. In fact, in 2020, we were all shocked by the first fatal shark attack in Maine in many years.

It appears the sharks are back again this summer.

According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, a great white shark has been spotted off the coast of Harpswell. One of the reasons this is concerning is the fact there are several popular beaches in that area, including Popham Beach.

The report came from a resident who spotted the shark off Potts Point on Tuesday evening. The report was phoned in just hours after the Town of Harpswell announced a new hotline that people can use to report shark sightings.

According to the article, Jim Scrivens, the resident who spotted the shark, then posted on social media. The post said, in part:

Saw a great white (12 foot or so) chase a seal into the little bay in front of the house on Potts Point in Harpswell Tuesday evening. The seal made it up onto a rock and appeared to have suffered only a bloodied tail flipper, which shows how close he was to being dinner.

Since 2020, several government agencies and universities have been tracking sharks off the Atlantic coast. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal article, 29 sharks were spotted off the coast of Maine in 2021.

Clearly, enjoy Maine's beaches this summer, but please do so safely. Take necessary precautions and keep an eye on shark sighting reports.