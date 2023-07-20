Great White Shark Catapults Out of Massachusetts Waters to Grab a Fish off of a Fisherman’s Line

It's as if this Great White shark swimming off the coast of Cape Cod knew the ever-popular television show, Shark Week, on the Discovery Channel and also available on Max, formally HBO Max, was here and decided to show off a bit.

According to Boston 25 News, a great white shark was captured on camera jumping out of the water to snatch a striped bass off of a fisherman's line. Can you imagine enjoying a leisurely day of fishing on Cape Cod only to have what is apparently quite the acrobatic Great White hurl itself out of the Atlantic to grab your catch of the day?

Boston 25 News says in just the week of July 9th week alone, there have been 16 reported shark sightings in the waters off the Cape including this Great White propelling himself or herself out of the water. It happened near Eastham according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app.

And yes, the shark did get the striped bass easily pulled off the fishing line.

Meanwhile, back to the shark sightings with the Sharktivity app. It's a great source to see where sightings are and if you pull it up and look, they're all over the Cape waters and near beaches as well as out in the open waters where boaters will spot them and even in Cape Cod Bay there have been several sightings this season according to Boston 25 News. The outer Cape seems to be the most popular for these shark sightings and very often close to the shoreline especially in Truro, Wellfleet, and Orleans.

According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, Sharks appear off Cape Cod in the summer since that's the warmest time, usually making those waters home from May to November. There were more than 133 sharks were detected last year off the Cape.

