Grand Isle Man Seriously Injured after Getting Hit by Vehicle

A 29-year-old man from Grand Isle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by an SUV Sunday evening.

Man was Walking on Main Street in Grand Isle when Hit

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said Matthew Dionne was walking on Main Street near his home around 5 pm when a 54-year-old man from Caribou hit him with his 2013 Toyota Venza.

Airlifted to Hospital for Treatment

Dionne was transported to Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent and then airlifted to Bangor for medical attention, according to The County. Additional information about his condition was not released.

Crash Investigation Remains Open

Officials are investigating the crash. Updates will be posted when more information is released.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 20 photos of shipwrecks from WWI and WWII Stacker compiled research from news sites, wreckage databases, and local diving centers to provide context for a series of striking images of WWI and WWII shipwrecks. Gallery Credit: Elias Sorich