Grand Falls Fire Department Deputy Chief Retires and New Chief Welcomed

The Grand Falls Fire Department announced the retirement of their Deputy Chief and welcomed the appointment of the new Deputy Chief.

Yvon Pelletier Served for 32 Years

Yvon Pelletier has served the local communities as the Deputy Chief in Grand Falls, New Brunswick for 32 years. The Facebook post thanked him for his loyal service and extended a “fond farewell and a happy retirement.”

Community Thanks Former Deputy Chief Pelletier

That’s an amazing career that touched a lot of people with dedication and commitment to the job. Many people went to Facebook to thank Pelletier for his service, saying “merci port tom service” and “bonne retraite Yvpn.” We included the post so you can see all the congratulatory comments and some of the photos.

The New Deputy Chief is Aldea Cyr

At the same time, the department welcomed their new Deputy Chief Aldea Cyr. He has been a Captain for 16 years and a firefighter for 24 years. Cyr has led the way on many important causes including the Fill The Boot campaign to benefit Muscular Dystrophy. He also has been an integral part of the smoke detector campaigns in and around the community.

Congratulations on Social Media

People also posted words of congratulations on Facebook to Deputy Chief Cyr. They said things like, “Félicitation Aldeo Cyr bon succès à toi et la brigade” and “Wishing you all the best in your new role, I’m sure you will be great.” The post is included with photos and more comments.

More Information

Follow the Grand Falls Fire Department on Facebook as they have regular posts added and updated to their page. You can reach out to them as well on their homepage. The station is located at 152 Court Street in Grand Falls, New Brunswick.

