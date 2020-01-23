Grammys Seating Chart: See Where BTS, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande Are Sitting at the 2020 Grammy Awards

The seating chart for the 2020 Grammys is here!

The 62nd Grammy Awards audience will be star-studded featuring nominees, past winners, performers and presenters. CBS released photos of the Staples Center tentative seating arrangements which include Beyoncé and Jay-Z sitting front row with Taylor Swift and BTS in the next row behind them. It seems as though BTS will finally be seated in the same row, unlike previous award shows that had the group in two separate rows.

Nominees and power couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will be seated next to each other in the front. 8-time nominee Lizzo will be seated in front of the Jonas Brothers, who are nominees and performers.

Check out the seating chart photos, below:

First-time nominee and performer Billie Eilish and her brother/producer Finneas will be sitting together behind performer John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen.

Ariana Grande will have a front-row seat for all of the action and will be seated close to Aerosmith who will be performing during the telecast.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will be sitting in front of Cardi B and former Grammy host LL Cool J.

Music's biggest night will include show-stopping performances from Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Rosalía, H.E.R., Demi Lovato, Bonnie Raitt, Run-D.M.C., Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Tyler, The Creator and Charlie Wilson.

Musicians will also pay tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle, including John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG and Kirk Franklin.

Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend, Debbie Allen, Joshua Bell, Common, Misty Copeland, Lang Lang, Cyndi Lauper, Ben Platt and the War And Treaty will perform a song from Fame during the show to acknowledge the need for music education.

Lil Nas X will be performing a remix of Old Town Road alongside BTS, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and Diplo.

The 2020 Grammys will air live from Los Angeles on January 26 at 8 PM ET on CBS.