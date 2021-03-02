2021 Grammy Awards: Everything You Need to Know

Wondering how to watch the 2021 Grammy Awards?

Music’s biggest night of the year returns on Sunday, Mar. 14 and will bring some of the music industry’s most celebrated artists together.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony — which was originally set to broadcast in January but was rescheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — has not yet announced presenters or performers for this years show.

Some standout 2021 Grammy nominees include Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, BTS and Megan Thee Stallion, to name a few.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, including a breakdown of the nominees, performances, presenters and how to watch the ceremony live.

What Time Do the 2021 Grammy Awards Start?

The ceremony will broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 14 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS. The premiere ceremony, where many of the awards will be given out beforehand, will be streamed live on Grammy.com starting at 3 p.m. ET.

How Long Are the 2021 Grammy Awards?

The 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony is expected to last three and a half hours, starting at 8 PM ET ending at 11:30 PM ET.

How Can I Watch the Grammys? Can I Live-Stream the 2021 Grammy Awards?

The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.

Who's Performing at the 2021 Grammy Awards?

The 2021 Grammy Awards performers have not yet been announced.

Who's Hosting the 2021 Grammy Awards?

Comedian Trevor Noah will take the stage as host of the awards show for the first time, just a year after receiving his first GRAMMY nomination for his standup special Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia.

Who's Presenting at the 2021 Grammys?

The presenters for the 2021 Grammys have not yet been announced.

Who's Nominated for a Grammy?

Beyoncé leads with nine nominations this year, becoming the second-most nominated act in the history of the awards show with 79 nominations total. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Roddy Ricch, who each earned six nominations, follow Beyoncé as the second-most nominated acts. BTS scored their first ever GRAMMY nomination for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance this year.

You can check out the full list of 2021 Grammy nominees here.