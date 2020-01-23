2020 Grammy Awards: Everything You Need to Know

The 2020 Grammy Awards — a.k.a. music’s biggest night of the year — returns this Sunday, Jan. 26 and will bring some of the music industry’s most celebrated artists together.

Not only will we see Billie Eilish, BTS and Lizzo take the stage for the first time, but Ariana Grande will perform for the first time in five years.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, including a breakdown of the nominees, performances, presenters and how to watch the ceremony live.

When time do the 2020 Grammy Awards start?

The ceremony will broadcast live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26 at 8:00 PM ET on CBS.

How long are the 2020 Grammy Awards?

Not including the red carpet, which begins at 5:30 PM ET, the 2020 Grammy Awards ceremony is expected to last three and a half hours, so it will end at 11:30 PM ET.

How can I watch the Grammys? Can I live-stream the 2020 Grammy Awards?

If you don't have cable to watch the Grammys on CBS, there are a ton of other ways to tune in since the ceremony can be also streamed via subscription services like Hulu+, AT&T TV Now, Fubo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Who's performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards?

The 2020 Grammys will also feature first-time performances by Lizzo and Billie Eilish, as well as a star-studded line that includes Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, BTS, Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton.

Who's hosting the 2020 Grammy Awards?

15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys returning to host for the second year in a row.

Who's presenting at the 2020 Grammys?

This year's presenters include Trevor Noah, Common, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban, and Stevie Wonder, as well as Bebe Rexha and Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Who's nominated for a Grammy?

Lizzo leads the year’s list of nominees with eight total nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish, who has also been nominated in all four major categories, and Lil Nas X each received six nominations. Other nominees include Ariana Grande, H.E.R. Lana Del Rey and more.

You can check out the full list of 2020 Grammy nominees here.