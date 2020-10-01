Grab A Group Of Friends And Take Batting Practice At Fenway Park In October

The 2020 season wasn't exactly kind to the Boston Red Sox. But while things may not have worked out as planned for the team on the field this year, the lack of October baseball at Fenway Park may end up working out for you and a few of your friends. That's because the Red Sox are offering up a unique experience, a chance for you and 8 friends to step on to the iconic Fenway Park field and take a few swings at the Green Monster.

Getty Images

According to RedSox.com, the private batting practice session at Fenway Park is set for up to 9 people and will last roughly 30 minutes. Along with the batting practice portion, fans who purchase the package will also receive video of their batting session as well as a VIP tour of Fenway. Sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime experience for any hardcore Red Sox fan, especially one who has ever dreamed of smacking a home run over the legendary Green Monster.

The Red Sox have put into place several safety protocols if you're planning on booking this experience. Some of those protocols including wearing a mask during your entire visit to Fenway Park as well as signing a health and safety waiver before participation. You'll also need to bring your own bat and helmet for the batting practice portion of this event. More details on how to book can be found here.