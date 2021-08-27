Governor Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Kabul Victims

Governor Janet Mills has ordered flags in Maine lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of Thursday's Kabul attack.

On Thursday, two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghan citizens at the Kabul airport. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack that killed 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. Troops.

Maine's leaders are responding to the horrific assault, that was perpetrated on people who were trying to get out of the country. Governor Mills says she's keeping the survivors in her thoughts.

Like all Maine people, I was deeply saddened to learn of the deaths of service members and civilians in deadly attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan today. I am praying for a swift recovery for the people who are injured and for a safe evacuation for the people who remain in harm's way.

U.S. Senator Angus King had this to say:

U.S. Senator Susan Collins called the act a 'despicable act of terrorism.'

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree also took to Facebook with her remarks:

And Congressman Jared Golden says we need to honor the sacrifices of the victims:

The flags will remain lowered through Monday, August 30th, 2021.

