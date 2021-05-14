According to WMTW, Governor Mills has updated the state's COVID-19 restrictions again.

As of May 24th, fully vaccinated people will no-longer be required to wear a mask inside.

To be considered "fully vaccinated" it needs to have been at least fourteen days since you had your final dose of the vaccine.

She also said that she will remove the physical distancing guideline for places where people are removing their masks to eat.

This change brings the State of Maine in-line with the National Centers for Disease Control recommendations. The national guidelines now say it is okay for people to be unmasked inside in most cases. There are a few stipulations, though. It is suggested they still wear masks in extremely pack places like airliners, buses, trains, and homeless shelters.

For now, the Maine Department of Education’s requirements for schools remain in effect for now.

Yesterday, she had announced that, as of May 24th, she would lift the capacity limits for all public spaces - both inside and outdoor.

