Governor Janet Mills Extends the Stay at Home Order Through May 31

Governor Janet Mills announced on Tuesday during Maine CDC's briefing the new "Stay Safer at Home Order," which will go through May 31, 2020, as well as her four-stage plan to reopen the state.

She said Maine has started to flatten the curve, but the state is not "out of the woods yet."

The new order includes the continued practice of social distancing and staying at home to help stop the spread of COVID-19, but it also lets people visit businesses or take part in activities that are deemed safe to open under the first stage of the reopening plan.

These stages will focus on easing restrictions on some businesses and activities, barring any new trends involving the coronavirus

Stage 1 begins May 1, and it "continues the prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people," per the governor's press release.

She noted that people who are able to work from home should continue to do so, and people should wear cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing measures are hard to maintain.

Additionally, this stage allows for the limited expansion of certain business, religious, and quality of life activities, with appropriate safety precautions.

These include, according to the release:

Health care from Maine-licensed providers, with recommendations that they prioritize care for patients with time-sensitive conditions; assure the safety of patients, staff, and communities; manage the use of essential resources such as personal protective equipment and testing supplies; and pace re-opening services to the level of community COVID-19 activity, maintaining capacity in our hospitals for potential outbreaks

Personal services: Barber shops, hair salons, and pet grooming

Limited drive-in, stay-in-your-vehicle religious services

Drive-in movie theaters

Outdoor recreation: guided outdoor activities (hunting & fishing) and restricted use of golf and disc golf courses

State parks, state-owned public land trails, and historic sites; although certain coastal state parks will remain closed

Auto dealerships and car washes

The governor noted in the press conference that if the Maine CDC detects any resurgence of the virus, the state will slow down the stages and reinstate restrictions.

Stage 2 is expected to begin in June, and the third stage should start in July and go through August. The final stage, which lifts the most restrictions, does not have a start date yet.

For a more complete listing of the stages and the governor's layout of those stages, click here.

It was announced Tuesday that the total number of reported cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is now at 1,040, an increase of 17 new cases since Monday.

585 people diagnosed with COIVD-19 have recovered, an increase of 36. The total number of active cases is 404, a decrease of 19.

No new deaths were reported.

163 patients have had to be hospitalized at some point. 33 are currently hospitalized with 17 of those in critical care and 7 patients on ventilators.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers by county from the Maine CDC.

Maine CDC

And here's another handy graphic that was put together by the University of Maine Presque Isle GIS Lab that shows just about every number and stat you might be interested in, presented in a easy to understand format.

If you have symptoms of the coronavirus, including a runny nose, sore throat, dry cough, fever and in severe cases, difficulty breathing, the Maine CDC says you should call your doctor before going in so that they can prepare for your arrival. The Maine CDC continues to update with new information daily. Keep checking on our mobile app or website to get the latest.