Gov Mills And Dept Of Ed Recommend Schools Stay Closed

According to WGME, the Maine Department of Education and Governor Mills are recommending schools remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

A message from Pender Makin, commissioner of the Maine Department of Education, posted on the Maine DOE website reads:

"As you may know, US CDC guidance recommends an 8 to 20 week timeframe for avoiding large group/in-person instruction once there is evidence of community transmission of COVID-19. Therefore, I am recommending, with the support of the Governor, that you begin to plan to replace classroom/group instruction with remote/distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year."

It is important to note that this is a recommendation from the Department of Education and that, at the time this was written, no school districts had officially announced they were remaining closed for remainder of the year.

Additionally, the DOE says that SATs will not be required for admission to Maine colleges and universities. They are working on a new way to measure student success.

This story will be updated...

