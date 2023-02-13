CONCERT ALERT: The '90s icons are coming to the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

The only thing that makes a Maine winter bearable is when Bangor summer concert announcements come at you rapid fire during the months of January and February.

The list of shows is shaping up nicely so far, and now you can add another one to the list.

The Goo Goo Dolls ruled the charts in the mid-'90s with songs including "Iris," "Name" and "Slide." And now, they are bringing their 2023 tour here, on the Bangor Waterfront, at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre, on Friday, September 29, along with special guests, indie pop powerhouse, Fitz and the Tantrums, who bring a very cool blend of pop/new wave to the proceedings.

This isn't the first time the Goo Golls have been to Bangor, back in 2019, they opened for Train, and I have to say, I was there, and they put on a fantastic show.

The band has had 19 top-ten singles on various charts, has sold 15 million records worldwide, and has been nominated for four Grammy Awards.

NERD MOMENT: I remember the episode of Beverly Hills 90210, where it was Steve Sanders's 21st birthday, and Goo Goo Dolls played his party on a cruise ship! Then his girlfriend Claire dumped him. Oops!

Of course, I also remember all the hits they racked up during that time. "Black Balloon" is my personal favorite.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 17, at 10 am at the Waterfront Concerts website