TMZ is reporting that Globetrotter legend, Fred "Curley" Neal has passed away. https://youtu.be/Dmsg9d7kuH4 I saw Curley and the Globetrotters when I was little, my father taking me to the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield Massachusetts to them play. He and Meadowlark Lemon owned the crowd. Anytime I see a great dribbler I think of Curley Neal and the Globetrotters!