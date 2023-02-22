Gifford’s Plant Not Able To Make Ice Cream After Accidental Fire

While it may have encountered a setback, Gifford's Ice Cream, with the help of its staff and the community, plans to move forward into the future.

The locally owned Ice Cream company suffered a blow, earlier this month when the Gifford's Ice Cream plant in Skowhegan, where they produce the ice cream, caught fire and sustained damage.

WABI TV 5 reports that the fire was deemed accidental and that steps are being taken to find an alternative spot to make ice cream while the company works to rebuild.

"Authorities say a heat gun was left on atop a pallet of combustible material... Gifford’s is not able to produce ice cream right now due to the fire...They are working on a plan for temporary production alternatives...After the cleaning crew completes the work in the damaged areas, they will begin repairs."

The Gifford's Ice Cream Facebook Page that they plan to rebuild and will not be letting go of any of their staff in the process.

"The fire itself, as many of you know, was significant; as a result, we have paused production for the time being...As you can imagine, it’s been an emotional time for our family, but our entire team has pulled together, and we are happy to share that our full staff will remain onboard. We’re working diligently to get back up and running as soon as possible. Thank you again for your support and patience."

According to the Gifford's Ice Cream Website, Randall and Audrey Gifford purchased the Skowhegan plant (which was originally a dairy farm) back in the 1970s.

"For more than 40 years, we’ve been making real, creamy ice cream with fresh ingredients. Each year, we serve more than one million cones at our 5 family-owned and operated stands. We also sell over 2 million gallons of ice cream in grocery stores, independent ice cream shops, colleges, universities, and restaurants."

We wish them the best of luck as they rebuild.