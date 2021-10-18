Get Help Understanding Ballot Questions with Maine Election Guide

Before heading to the polls in November, take a look at the Maine election guide and learn more about the referendum questions.

Does this happen to you? On election day, you get your ballots, shut the curtain on your booth, and start to cast your vote. Suddenly, you realize there's a referendum/bond/constitutional amendment question that you weren't expecting. What is this? How should I vote? Is this money we should be spending? So you either skip that question, or you vote with your instincts and hope for the best.

Well, that situation can be avoided, with a little help from Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. On her website, you can find the 2021 Maine Citizen's Guide to the Election, which lists all the questions you'll find on the ballot. It gives you the questions, word for word, the way they will appear on the ballot. But that's not all.

The non-partisan guide also gives all this information:

The referendum questions

The legislation each question represents

A summary of the intent and content of the legislation

An explanation of the significance of a 'yes' or 'no' vote

An analysis of the debt service on the bond issues

An estimate of the fiscal impact of each referendum question on state revenues, appropriations and allocations

Public comments filed in support of or in opposition of each ballot measure.

This information has been compiled by the Secretary of State, the Attorney General, the State Treasurer, and the Office of Fiscal and Program Review. In addition, you can find information about how and where to vote. It's worth looking over and preparing yourself, ahead of the November election, so you'll know what to expect before you pull the curtain at your polling place.

